Lok Sabha Speaker to inaugurate 7th CPA Conference

Lucknow, Jan 15 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 7th Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in the Vidhan Bhawan here on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon will address the inaugural session, while Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will address the valedictory session of the conference to be held on Friday.

The two-day conference will discuss the 'Capacity Building of Legislators for Scrutinizing Budgetary Proposals' and 'Enhancing Focus of Legislators on Legislative Business'.

Uttar Pradesh Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit on Thursday said "The capacity building of legislators for scrutinizing budgetary proposals is essential since the budget is the most important economic policy tool of a government and provides a comprehensive statement of the priorities of the executive."

He said that as the representative bodies of the people, national Legislatures are the appropriate constitutional institutions to ensure that the budget optimally matches a nation's needs and people's expectations with available resources.

Further, effective legislative participation in the budgetary process establishes checks and balances that are crucial for transparent and accountable governance and ensuring efficient delivery of public services, Dixit added.

The Speaker said that legislatures can also help ensure a balance of views and inputs into budget decisions and thus provide a platform for establishing a broad-based consensus with regard to difficult budgetary trade-offs.

Dixit said that enhancing the focus of legislators on legislative business which will also be deliberated during the conference, has immense contemporary relevance.

"Legislative orientation is important to acquaint the first time legislators with parliamentary procedures, practices, conventions, etiquette and traditions. Briefing sessions on legislations proposed to be passed are very important to enhance focus of legislators as also help in qualitative participation in the legislative business," he added.

The CPA is composed of over 180 branches formed in Legislatures of Commonwealth countries enjoying parliamentary democracy. All the CPA branches are geographically grouped into nine Commonwealth Regions.

The CPA India Region, which was earlier a part of the CPA Asia Region, became an independent Region from 7 September, 2004.

The India Region of CPA consists of the India Union Branch (Parliament of India) and 30 States/ Union Territories Branches. Such conferences of CPA India Region are held once in two years and the 6th conference was held in 2017 in Patna.

The 7th conference of CPA India Region is likely to be attended by about 100 delegates. The Regional representatives from CPA's Australia Region, South East Asia Region will also attend the CPA India Region Conference.

