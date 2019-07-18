Lok Sabha takes up discussion on Finance bill

New Delhi, July 18 (ANI) Lok Sabha on Thursday took up discussion on Finance Bill, 2019 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved it for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha.

The passage of the Finance (No.2) Bill, 2019 will complete the budgetary exercise for 2019-20.



Raising objections to some provisions in the bill that entail amendments in some existing laws, N.K Premachandran of RSP said it is "backdoor legislation" and "bypasses legislative scrutiny".

He urged the Speaker Om Birla to give a ruling "to protect the rights of MPs".

Sitharaman said the rules do not rule out the possibility of including non-taxation related matters in the bill. "What we are doing now is absolutely imperative," she said.

The Speaker then allowed the House to take up discussion on the finance bill, saying that non-taxation related proposals were also there in bills passed in 2017 and 2018 and there is no specific ban.

Speaking on the bill, Sitharaman said amendments were happening under five categories - direct taxes, indirect taxes, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, financial markets and Central Roads Funds. (ANI)

