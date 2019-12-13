Lok Sabha witnesses uproar as BJP seeks apology over Rahul's 'rape in India' remark

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Lok Sabha witnessed noisy scenes on Friday soon after it assembled for the day after BJP members demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that 'Make in India' programme was being converted into "Rape in India".

The uproar in the House continued for almost half an hour after which the Speaker adjourned proceedings till 12 noon.

The BJP members were on their feet soon after the House met for the day with Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal demanding an apology from Congress leader for his remarks.He was joined by BJP members, including Locket Chatterjee who said the remarks were an insult to the women of the country.Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also strongly objected to Gandhi's remarks and said it was the first time that an MP has made remarks that women in India can be raped.Many members from treasury benches came near the well and shouted slogans that Rahul Gandhi should tender an apology. "Rahul Gandhi maafi mango", they said.Congress members were also on their feet over their issues including the concerns in the northeast over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Meghwal both asked DMK member Kanimozhi and NCP member Supriya Sule about their views on Gandhi's remarks.Kanimozhi said the remarks were made outside the House and incidents of rapes were increasing.Irani termed her remarks unfortunate.The Speaker asked members to take their seats but the ruckus continued. He then adjourned the House till 12.Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Jharkhand and said, "Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word." (ANI)