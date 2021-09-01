Lokayukta police unearth unaccounted assets worth Rs 11 cr of sarpanch in MP's Rewa

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Lokayukta police on Tuesday raided two properties owned by a woman sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh's Baijnath village and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 11 crore, including two bungalows, 30 vehicles and machinery and 36 plots.



According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokayukta, Rewa, Rajendra Kumar Verma, complaints were being received against Sudha Singh, the woman sarpanch of Baijnath village of Huzur tehsil of Rewa district, after which action was taken on two houses by forming two teams of twenty members on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "When the team of Lokayukta raided the property, he himself was surprised to see that in the initial investigation, assets worth Rs 11 crores have come to the fore from the woman sarpanch. The Lokayukta police acted simultaneously in the Sarpanch's Baijnath village and the residence of Shardapuram in Gorham, a one-acre luxurious bungalow in Baijnath village with a swimming pool."

"In the preliminary investigation, it has been found that the sarpanch is the owner of 30 vehicles, including JCB and dumpers, crushers, mixer machines, as well as gold and silver jewellery, some insurance policies and 36 plots," he added.

"The amount of some properties belonging to the family is also being investigated. The proceedings of Lokayukta are going on, after which more Benami properties may come to the fore," he added further. (ANI)

