London Mayor launches campaign for domestic tourism

In his signing-in speech for a second term as Mayor, Khan on Monday announced the new "Let's Do London" campaign to attract domestic visitors to the city and bring its economy back to life, reports Xinhua news agency.

London, May 11 (IANS) Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has launched a domestic tourism campaign to kick-start the British capital's economy as restrictions on international travel will likely continue this year, local media reported.

The 50-year-old politician from Britain's main opposition Labour Party has allocated 6 million pounds ($8 million) to directly support the new campaign.

The campaign and events program will bring together London's world-leading hospitality, culture, night-life and retail venues to promote all that the city has to offer.

"With restrictions on international travel likely to continue this year, Londoners and visitors from the UK have a unique opportunity to experience all the capital has to offer without the queues.

"In doing so you'll be providing vital support for our world-leading venues as they start to re-open and need our help more than ever.

"My mission over the next three years is to put the dark days of the pandemic behind us and to deliver a better and brighter future for London, creating a fairer, greener and more prosperous city, where everyone gets the opportunities they need to fulfil their potential," he added.

Khan confirmed that a top priority for his second term will be jobs, standing up for the Londoners who lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic and helping to skill up the city's residents to get back into work.

He also confirmed he will continue to prioritize the long-standing issues that matter most to Londoners, including safer streets, more affordable housing and action to tackle air pollution and the climate emergency.

During the May 6 local elections, more than 5,000 seats were up for grabs in city hall and town hall elections, with the Mayor of London and 12 provincial mayors along with police and crime commissioners also being elected.

