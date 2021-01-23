London teen charged with terror offence

London, Jan 23 (IANS) A 16-year-old boy from South East London appeared at Westminster Youth Court here and was charged with terror offence.

The teen, who was not named for legal reasons, was charged on Friday with one offence of dissemination of a terrorist publication.

He was arrested in December 2020 and subsequently charged following an investigation led by counter-terrorism forces assisted by the London's Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.