London: Tibetan, Hong Kong, Uyghur communities to hold protest on PRC 72nd National Day

London [UK], September 30 (ANI): A coalition of Tibetan, Hong Kong and Uyghur communities in the UK is slated to hold a protest in central London on Friday against the Chinese government over the continued brutal crackdown and curtailment of freedom of speech in China.



The protest is being organised to mark the Peoples Republic of China's 72nd National Day on Friday. China celebrates the national day of the People's Republic of China on October 1 annually, commemorating the formal proclamation of the establishment of the People's Republic of China on 1 October 1949.

Several rights groups and NGOs based in the UK such as Atlas, Free Tibet, World Uyghur Congress and Global Alliance for Tibet & Persecuted Minorities are supporting these communities.

"A coalition of UK-based Tibetan, Hong Kong and Uyghur communities are staging a public protest in central London to highlight the CCP regime's continued brutal crackdown and curtailment of freedom of speech and human dignity in their countries," Global Alliance for Tibet & Persecuted Minorities said on its Facebook page.

Chinese Communist Party has faced intense criticism for its draconian policies in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet.

The Chinese government is ruling these regions with an iron fist.

Tibet is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party government based in Beijing, with local decision-making power concentrated in the hands of Chinese party officials. The Chinese government uses blanket charges like 'inciting separatism' to suppress the voices of dissent.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, the people are facing increasing policing and crackdowns

In the past years, China also has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and subjecting them to abuse including forced labour.

Beijing, on the other hand, has vehemently denied that it is engaged in human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang while reports from journalists, NGOs and former detainees have surfaced, highlighting the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) brutal crackdown on the ethnic community. (ANI)

