London wedding organiser fined over $13k for breaching lockdown

The police found revellers packed together at the ceremony held inside Yesoday Hatorah Girls Senior School in Egerton Road, Stamford Hill, in the north of the British capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

London, Jan 24 (IANS) The organiser of a wedding attended by 400 guests in London is facing a fine of 10,000 pounds ($13,682) for a "shameful" breach of the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, police said.

It is one of the largest breaches of restrictions police have discovered in London, the Evening Standard newspaper said in a report on Saturdaya.

Police officers had received reports of a large gathering at around 9.15 p.m. on January 21, according to the newspaper report.

Around 400 people were at the venue, which had windows covered to stop anyone seeing inside, it added.

Many of the guests left as police arrived.

The event organiser will be reported for consideration of a 10,000-pound fine, while five other attendees were issued with 200 pounds fixed penalty notices.

Under current rules in England, weddings and civil partnerships should only take place in exceptional circumstances, for example, if one of the couple is seriously ill and not expected to recover.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

--IANS

ksk/