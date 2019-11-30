Lone woman's protest against rape wins Twitterati support

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Detained by the Delhi Police for protesting over crime against women, a woman in her mid 20s was trending on Twitter on Saturday after the countless social media user tweeted with #iamanudubey.

Anu Dubey was detained after she sat on a pavement near Parliament on Saturday morning protesting over crimes against women, the police said. She was holding a placard with a slogan 'why I can't feel safe in my own Bharat' while sitting on the pavement near Parliament.

"The lady concerned was protesting in the high security zone near Parliament gate. She was persuaded to do her protest at Jantar Mantar, but she was adamant," said Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

She was removed from the area by women police personnel and released after questioning, Singhal added. However, soon after she was detained, #iamanudubey started trending on Twitter. Dubey was protesting, after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad, which sparked national outrage. The doctor was raped and killed allegedly by four men who had earlier deflated the tyres of her two-wheeler. rag/pcj