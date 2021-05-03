Long queue outside vaccination centres after Delhi commences inoculation for people b/w 18-44 years

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): As Delhi starts vaccination for the beneficiaries between 18-44 years, the long queues can be seen outside various vaccination centres in the national capital.



Pre-registration is mandatory for beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group and there is no walk-in facility for this category.

"COVID vaccination is important citing the present situation. Vaccination can reduce the death tendency," said Shruti, a beneficiary waiting for his term to get vaccinated at a vaccination centre in Ashok Nagar area.

Another beneficiary Mithun told ANI that he was waiting for long time for the government to open a window for the vaccination for the 18-45 age group.

"I am excited to get myself vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination is important as the cases in the country are rising," he added.

"I registered myself yesterday only and got the appointment today. This is good," Pavan, another beneficiary waiting to himself vaccinated said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had announced that the vaccination for the people aged between 18-44 years will be vaccinated from May 3 while the vaccination for the same was started across the country on May 1.

The country had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

As many as 77 government schools in the national capital are serving as COVID-19 vaccination centres for people between 18-44 years.

Delhi recorded 20,394 new COVID-19 cases and 407 deaths on Sunday.

As per the official data issued on Sunday, the total count of cases in the city has gone up to 11,94,946 including 92,290 active cases and 10,85,690 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 16,966.

Meanwhile, the lockdown in the national capital has been extended till May 10. (ANI)