'Longer lockdown only tool to break the chain of transmission'

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): As India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths on Saturday, Dr Shyam Agrawal of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital stressed that only a longer period of lockdown can break the chain of transmission.



"It is taking four to five days to double the number of cases now, so the chain of transmission can be broken only with a longer period of lockdown," Dr Agrawal said.

"Initially, I would suggest the lockdown for 7 days. This will gradually decrease the number of cases which is breaching the 2 lakh mark now. If you look at the experience of the United Kingdom (UK), France, and Italy, whenever you impose a lockdown it takes about two to three days for the effect of the lockdown to show up," Dr Agrawal added.

The doctor further cited the example of Maharashtra and said we need to do likewise. He also added that this mutant of the virus is extremely contagious.

He further said that according to a study of the molecular basis, 60 per cent of strain is double mutant which is extremely dangerous, and who knows if the number of cases in the country will cross three to four lakh mark in the future.

"In India, it is similar to what is happening in Brazil and the USA. We have to instruct people to use double or triple-layer masks," Dr Agarwal added.

India reported 2,34,692 new cases, 1,23,354 discharges, and 1,341 deaths on Saturday, as per Union Health Ministry.

As many as 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,45,26,609.The active number of cases stands at 16,79,740.

(ANI)