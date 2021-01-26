'Look forward to fostering shared values': Abdullah Abdullah greets India on 72nd Republic Day

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 26 (ANI): Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday extended greetings to the Indian government and the people on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day and said he looks forward to further fostering New Delhi-Kabul shared values.



"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of #India on the auspicious occasion of celebrating the 72nd Republic Day. Look forward to further fostering our shared values. Happy Republic Day," Abdullah, who is Chairman of the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation, tweeted.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this day, the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1950.

In India's capital city New Delhi, the national flag was unfurled at Rajpath in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Republic Day Parade was commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area.

Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area was the Parade, Second-in-Command.

Apart from tableaux of the Armed Forces, 17 tableaux from different states and nine tableaux from different ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces and six from Ministry of Defence were displayed during the annual parade. (ANI)

