Look out notice issued against Olympian Sushil Kumar

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North West told IANS, "A Look our notice has been issued against Kumar."

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Delhi Police has issued a look out notice against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who has been absconding since May 4 after a wrestler died in a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium.

According to senior police officials, Kumar has been absconding after 23-year-old Sagar Rana, was beaten to death during a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium.

On May 4, an incident of brawl among wrestlers was reported at Chhatrasal Stadium.

The official said that some wrestlers were injured and they were admitted to a hospital, and one of them died during treatment.

Police registered a case of murder and an investigation is underway, the official said.

He said that several teams have been formed to trace out alleged persons including Kumar.

He further said that police is probing the role of Kumar as allegations have been made against him.

--IANS

aks/skp/