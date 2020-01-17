LoP Gopal Bhargava claims 'Vastu' problem of MP Assembly building behind MLAs' untimely deaths

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava has claimed that there is a problem of 'Vastu' in the building of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly which is behind the untimely deaths of state legislators.

He also suggested that a pandit from Varansi should be asked to perform prayers in the Assembly building which was built in 1996.



During a special session of state Assembly on Thursday, Bhargava paid his tributes to deceased leaders and said: "Ever since the new Legislative Assembly has been formed, our MLA colleagues have been dying untimely. MLAs are leaving us sometimes due to accident or illness."

"In the last 15-16 years, around 32 MLAs have died. We should think about it. We don't know about the reason. Vastu was earlier a traditional system but now it has been acknowledged as a scientific discipline in the world. There is no harm in this," the BJP MLA told ANI.

He also said that legislators may get affected with diseases due to immense work load. "A pandit should be called from Varanasi to perform the ritual of Maha Mrityunjaya in Madhya Pradesh Assembly," the BJP MLA said. (ANI)

