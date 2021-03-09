Lord Ram University in Ayodhya soon

According to Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio, the university will enable world to know about the life and principles of Lord Ram. It will also include studies on the Hindu religion and culture.

The proposed university will hold studies and carry out research on culture, beliefs, scriptures and religious facts related to Lord Ram.

Ayodhya, March 9 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is now planning to build a Lord Ram university in Ayodhya.

The proposed university is likely to be built by the private sector in collaboration with the state government.

Saints and seers in Ayodhya have welcomed the proposal.

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram temple, said the university would enable the younger generation to get acquainted with Lord Ram and the Hindu culture.

Mahant Paramhans also welcomed the move and said that he had written letters in this regard to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that three more state universities would be established in the state at Aligarh, Saharanpur and Azamgarh for which the state government has already started the process.

Sharma said, "Apart from this, a sports university, Ayush university and law university will also be set up in the state. A concrete action plan has been initiated and a 16-member task force has been formed by the government to establish UP as a centre of higher learning."

The Deputy Chief Minister said separate steering committees have been formed in the departments of higher education, secondary education, basic education, and technical education.

"Through these steering committees, the direction of implementing the new National Education Policy-2020 is being taken forward," he said.

At present, there are 23 state universities and six central universities in Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

amita/dpb