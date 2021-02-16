Lord Ram's new clothes made from Khadi Silk

Lucknow, Feb 16 (IANS) Lord Ram and other deities at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will now get a new wardrobe.

Lord Ram's brothers -- Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan -- and Lord Hanuman will now wear clothes made from Khadi Silk. The new clothes have been made with Khadi silk provided by Khadi and Gramodyog Board.