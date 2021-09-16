Lord Shiva statue to be installed in UP Raj Bhavan

Lucknow, Sep 16 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan will soon have a 'grand' Lord Shiva statue installed in the premises.
Governor Anandiben Patel held a 'bhumi pujan' ceremony on Wednesday for the installation of the statue.
According to sources, "The statue of Lord Shiva will be four feet high and will be installed on a 10-feet long and 7-foot wide platform of granite.
"On its background, a seven-foot-high mountain and other landscape construction will also be done."
This is the first time that the statue of a deity is being installed in Raj Bhavan.
--IANS
amita/dpb