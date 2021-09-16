  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Lord Shiva statue to be installed in UP Raj Bhavan

Lord Shiva statue to be installed in UP Raj Bhavan

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 16th, 2021, 09:40:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Lucknow, Sep 16 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan will soon have a 'grand' Lord Shiva statue installed in the premises.

Governor Anandiben Patel held a 'bhumi pujan' ceremony on Wednesday for the installation of the statue.

According to sources, "The statue of Lord Shiva will be four feet high and will be installed on a 10-feet long and 7-foot wide platform of granite.

"On its background, a seven-foot-high mountain and other landscape construction will also be done."

This is the first time that the statue of a deity is being installed in Raj Bhavan.

--IANS

amita/dpb

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features