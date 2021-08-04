Lord Vishnu idol made of black stone recovered in B'desh

Dhaka, Aug 5 (IANS) An idol of Lord Vishnu weighing about 12 kg has been recovered from the Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla in Bangladesh.

The height of the black stone idol is about 23 inches and its width is 9.5 inches.

Ataur Rahman, former regional director of Chattogram divisional archaeology department, said, "The statue is very valuable. It is possibly more than 1,000 years old. It should be immediately handed over to the Mainamati museum for proper preservation."