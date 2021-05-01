LORs increased to 170 in Gurugram, wedding parties banned

The areas will be marked as LORs from April 30 till May 13. According to guidelines issued by the ministry of health and family welfare, a large outbreak region is defined as a geographical area that has an increased number of cases.

Gurugram, May 1 (IANS) In view of the rising cases of coronavirus in Gurugram, the number of Large Outbreak Regions (LORs) has been increased to 170 from 91.

Sub-divisional magistrate Gurugram, Jitender Kumar has revoked permits to organise weddings, parties and other events in containment zones with immediate effect. The SDM has issued an order in this regard saying that the decision was taken after the recommendation of the police department.

"In Gurugram subdivision, all permits for marriage and other events that were supposed to be held in LORs have been revoked with an immediate effect," an order said.

Apart from this, all types of shops, institutes and business activities will be closed around 500 yards of these containment zones and there will be no activity in these zones. Only the essential services such as medical, grocery, home delivery of food items/hotels/restaurants can run at these Containment Zone. Construction and any production will also be exempted.

"If any person is found roaming in these zones without any valid reason, then action will be taken against him. Those who do not follow orders, action will be taken against the offenders under various sections of the IPC," the police said.

"A number of police personnel have been deployed in all these containment zones. Necessary instructions have been issued to all station house officers (SHOs) that no person without movement pass will be allowed to make movements at these places and all shops etc except the essential services will be closed for 24 hours. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules in the Containment Zone," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

There is a ban on the gathering of more than 4 persons in Gurugram as per section 144 of CrPc, not more than 4 persons should be gathered in any religious place like temple, mosque, gurudwara and church etc.

--IANS

