Lost gentleman loved by masses: Punjab CM on Virbhadra

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of former Himachal CM Raja Virbhadra Singhji," Amarinder said in a tweet.

Chandigarh, July 8 (IANS) Saddened over the demise of six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said the country lost an able administrator and a gentleman, who was loved by the people and a mentor for many.

"An able administrator and a gentleman who was loved by the people, he was not just an elder brother but also a mentor to many to us. May god grant his soul eternal peace."

Virbhadra Singh passed away early Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) in Shimla after a two-month long battle with post-Covid complications, doctors said. He was 87.

Belonging to the erstwhile royal families, both Congress veterans -- Amarinder Singh and Virbhadra Singh -- have close family ties too.

The late chief minister's youngest daughter, Aprajita Singh, is married to Angad Singh, the grandson of the erstwhile Patiala royalty's Amarinder Singh.

Virbhadra Singh, was popularly known as 'Raja Saab', was born into the erstwhile princely state of Bushahr in the hill state.

In political circles, Amarinder Singh is known for his 'royal ways' but for 'Raja Saab', who was in active politics for over half a century, he had no qualms about folding his hands and bowing his head before the commoners when it comes to seeking votes.

Amarinder Singh has a long association with the hill state. He owns two ancestral orchards -- one at Kandyali near Narkanda, some 60 km from state capital Shimla, and another at Dochi near Chail in Solan district.

At both places he is often seen holidaying along with his friends.

