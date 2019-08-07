Lost possession papers in dacoity, Nirmohi Akhara to SC

The submission by the Akhara came on the second day of day-to-day hearing in Ayodhya dispute as the constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked its counsel: "Do you have oral or documentary proof or revenue records of the possession of the Ram Janmabhoomi before the attachment?"

In response, counsel Sushil Jain informed the bench that a dacoity took place in 1982 and they lost all the records, proving their ownership, in this incident.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Gogoi, started daily hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case from Tuesday and on the very first day, the Akhara laid full claim to the disputed 2.77 acre core area, saying it had been under its possession and its management.

Jain had also said the practice of worshipping Ram Lalla has been continuing at the site for hundreds of years, or from time "immemorial". The counsel also read out the written submission filed by those who opposed the Akhara's claims of mandatory injunctions. The constitution bench had sought to know what were the grounds on which the Akhara's claims had been opposed. "We have been fighting for this for so long because it is an issue of emotions for us," the counsel had submitted.