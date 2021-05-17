Lot common in PM and PM CARES ventilators: Rahul Gandhi

"There's a lot common between PM Cares ventilators and the PM himself: too much false PR, don't do their respective jobs and nowhere in sight when needed," he said in a tweet.

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying ventilators provided by PM CARES don't work and there is a lot common between him and these ventilators.

His remarks came two days after Modi ordered an "immediate" audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the central government.

This comes against the backdrop of reports about ventilators supplied under Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund lying unutilised in some states, even as Covid-19 patients are gasping for breath due to medical oxygen shortage.

According to the government, PM CARES Fund has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for supplying 50,000 ventilators in government-run covid hospitals in states and Union territories.

"The Prime Minister took serious note of some reports about ventilators lying unutilized in storage in some states and directed that an immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the central government should be carried out. The Prime Minister added that refresher training for properly operating ventilators should be provided to healthcare workers if necessary," the statement issued on Saturday said.

