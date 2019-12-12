Lot of inherent strength available in J-K: Lt Governor GC Murmu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, GC Murmu on Thursday said that there is a lot of inherent strength available in the region.

"It is indeed a very unique place and a lot of inherent strength is available here. We have got geographical and climate advantage here... Raw material for the industry is available here. Not only that, even talent is available. Many technical universities are coming up," Murmu said at an event here.



If the economy in the region needs to grow then the private sector will have to play a role, Murmu stated.

He added that there are plans for a tourism summit and also to invite the film industry in the regions. (ANI)

