Love Hubballi, will do everything for my city: Karnataka CM

After landing here on way to inspect flood damage and relief in Uttara Kannada district, Bommai told reporters that Hubballi is the city he was born in and brought up. "I have a large number of friends and acquaintances here. Hubballi is the city I love the most. I will do everything for its development," he said amidst his supporters raising slogans.

Bommai, fondly called 'Basanna' by his supporters, was given a rousing welcome as soon as he landed at Hubballi airport in a special aircraft. Slogans were raised and many tried to shake his hand. Police had a difficult time controlling the crowd.

"I never imagined that one day I would land in Hubballi as Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Union Minister Rajnath Singh have given me this opportunity and I know this is a big responsibility. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has blessed me," he said.

Bommai said that he is aware of the issues concerning Hubballi-Dharwad and has plans for their betterment. "Being the second biggest municipal corporation in Karnataka after Bengaluru, there are issues concerning infrastructure and industrialisation. I have seniors like Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. I will discuss the issues with them, along with the party's senior leaders. Based on their suggestion, I will implement programmes for its development," he said.

Regarding Shettar's statement that he would not be part of the new cabinet, Bommai said that he had already spoken to him over phone.

"He has expressed his views and I have told him that I will meet him personally. Even before entering politics, we were friends. We have a very cordial relationship, friendship and trust, even when we were in different parties. I will meet him personally, will try to understand his feelings and then will speak to party seniors and will then speak on this issue," he said.

