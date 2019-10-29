Love you Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on Bhai Dooj

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): In a loving gesture, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish brother Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.



Priyanka posted an adorable collage and tweeted: "Love you @RahulGandhi."

In the collage, there are several pictures of brother and sister from their childhood. In one picture, mother Sonia Gandhi and late father Rajiv Gandhi were also seen holding the two in their hands.

The festival of 'Bhai Dooj' falls on the second day of Diwali. It marks the bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

