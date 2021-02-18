Low-cost mobile service Google Fi adds 3 Motorola smartphones

San Francisco, Feb 18 (IANS) Google has announced that it is adding three new Motorola phones to its list of devices available on its Fi phone service.

The service is adding three new Motorola phones: the One 5G Ace, Moto G Power (2021), and Moto G Play (2021).

''We are adding three new Motorola phones to the list of phones available on Google Fi: the Moto G Play, Moto G Power and the Motorola One 5G Ace. And, for a limited time, if you sign up with Fi, you can get any Motorola phone for free with Fi service credit,'' the company said in a statement on Wednesday.