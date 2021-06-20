Low-intensity earthquake hits Delhi, no casualties or loss

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) A low-intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 hit west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Sunday, said the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake hit the area at 12.02 p.m. However, there was no report of any immediate casualty or loss of property.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was at 28.67 degrees North latitude and 77.14 degrees East longitude, with a depth of 7 km.