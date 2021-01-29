  1. Sify.com
Low intensity explosion near Israel Embassy in Delhi

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jan 29th, 2021, 18:09:02hrs
New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) A low intensity explosion occurred near the Israel Embassy in the national capital on Friday.

Delhi Police said that the explosion took place at the roadside of 5 Aurangzeb Road in the heart of the city. Fire brigade, SWAT and forensic teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident that took place at around 5 pm.

"We are looking into the matter. Multiple police teams have been rushed to the spot. It is yet to be ascertained the kind of material that exploded," said a senior police officer.

As per fire department information, they received the call at 5.11 pm, and three fire tenders were pressed into service. The window panes of a vehicle parked nearby were damaged.

The polce are looking at the CCTV footages from the locality.

--IANS

sk-rak-zaz/arm

