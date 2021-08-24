Low intensity tremors felt across Chennai

Chennai, Aug 24 (IANS) Slight tremors were felt by people in some parts of the city on Tuesday afternoon due to a quake in the sea.

"The quake happened in the sea at about 200 km from Chennai coast. The depth was 10 km. The quake measured 5.1 on the Ritcher scale," an official of Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) told IANS here on Tuesday.