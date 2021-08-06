  1. Sify.com
  4. Low-lying areas of Prayagraj inundated as water level rises in rivers Ganga, Yamuna due to monsoon rains

Low-lying areas of Prayagraj inundated as water level rises in rivers Ganga, Yamuna due to monsoon rains

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 6th, 2021, 12:30:09hrs
Visual from Lord Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj. (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): As monsoon rains increase the water level in rivers Ganga and Yamuna, the low-lying areas of Prayagraj have been inundated and the administration is on high alert.

The people including shopkeepers and boat owners living in the low-lying areas at Sangam moved to safer places.

Water also entered the 'Bade Hanuman Mandir' near Sangam at Prayagraj on Thursday.
"Today Ganga has bathed Lord Hanuman, which is a very auspicious event. I just want to request everyone to worship Lord Hanuman and Ganga river and also follow all the COVID-19 rules while coming to the temple," said the temple priest. (ANI)

