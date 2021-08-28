Low pressure forms off Andhra coast, widespread rains forecast

Amaravati, Aug 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Saturday said a low pressure has formed over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.

"As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of August 28 at 8 a.m. under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north-west Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast, a low pressure area has formed," an APSDMA official said.