Low pressure likely off AP, south Odisha coasts around Sunday

"A low pressure area is likely to form over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around July 11," said a Met official on Wednesday.

Amaravati, July 7 (IANS) The Met department has forecast a low pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts around Sunday.

Meanwhile, the north - south trough from north Bihar now runs from Jharkhand to north coastal AP at an elevation of 1.5 km above mean sea level across interior Odisha.

Over the next four days, the Met department has forecast thunderstorms with lightning in parts of north coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Heavy rainfall has been forecast in these places on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

From Friday to Sunday, strong winds reaching up to speeds of 40-50 km per hour and also likely to gust at 60 kmph have been predicted to prevail over west central Bay of Bengal off north coastal AP, Yanam and south coastal AP coasts.

Except Rayalaseema, most other districts in the southern state witnessed deficit rainfall in the month of June. At several places in the state, days are continuing to be hot and humid.

Meanwhile, AP Disaster Management commissioner K. Kanna Babu issued thunder bolts warning at several places in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

"Farmers, farm labourers, shepherds and cattle rearing people do not stay in open places. Take shelter in safe buildings," said Babu.

--IANS

sth/skp/