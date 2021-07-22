Low pressure to bring heavy rain in Odisha till Monday

Bhubaneswar, July 22 (IANS) A fresh low pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood and will trigger heavy rainfall in several places in Odisha for five days starting from Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the Bhubaneswar Met Centre bulletin, under the influence of the low pressure, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Deogarh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, and Koraput.