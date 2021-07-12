Low pressure unlikely to intensify into depression off Andhra

"As per IMD forecast, yesterday's (Sunday) low pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts persists. There is no likelihood of its intensification into a depression," said a Disaster Management official.

Amaravati, July 12 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh disaster management department on Monday said there is no likelihood of intensification of the low pressure into a depression.

However, under the influence of the low pressure system, heavy rainfall is likely in parts of north coastal AP on Tuesday.

"Strong wind speeds reaching 40 to 50 km per hour (and) gusting up to 60 kmph are likely over south Bay of Bengal, along west central Bay of Bengal and off Tamil Nadu and AP coasts during July 12-13," he said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on Tuesday as well.

