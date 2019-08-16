Lower court order in Pehlu Khan case surprising: Priyanka

"The lower court decision in the Pehlu Khan case is surprising. There is no place for inhuman act and killing of a man by the mob in our country," she said in a series of tweets on Friday.

"Law being brought by the Rajasthan government against mob lynching is a welcome decision. Hope that Rajasthan government will provide justice to Pehlu Khan and give a good example," she said in another tweet.

Her remarks came two days after a lower court in Alwar acquitted all the six accused in Pehlu Khan death case.

Pehlu Khan was beaten by a mob of cow vigilantes on April 1, 2017 on the suspicion of cattle smuggling.