Lower testing size leads to lower Covid tally in Andhra on Monday

Amaravati, May 10 (IANS) Reduced testing during the preceding 24 hours saw Andhra Pradesh report lesser numbers on Monday. Compared to around 1 lakh samples that are usually tested every day, only 60,124 samples were tested, and 14,986 new cases were detected during the 24 hours, ending 9 am Monday.

For the past few days, the state has been consistently reporting daily covid tallies above 20,000.

There was a relative dip in the number of deaths reported on Monday, as 84 people succumbed to the pandemic. In comparison, the death toll on Sunday was 93.

The fresh fatalities pushed the state's cumulative death toll to 8,791, while the cumulative tally of covid cases in the state climbed to 13,02,589.

On Monday, one district reported covid numbers in excess of 2000, while six districts reported above 1000 cases each, and the remaining six districts had three-digit tallies.

East Godavari reported the highest tally of 2,352 cases. Other districts with high numbers include Visakhapatnam (1,618), Guntur (1575), Chittoor (1543), Nellore (1432), Srikakulam (1298), and YSR Kadapa (1224).

East Godavari and Guntur districts accounted for maximum deaths of 12 deaths, while YSR Kadapa reported the lowest death toll of 2.

The state has so far conducted 1,74,28,059 tests.

Monday also saw 16,167 people recovering from the virus. The cumulative number of recoveries has gone up to 11,04,431.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,89,367.

