LPG, petroleum price hike rocks Lok Sabha on Monday

The Opposition mounted attack on these issues soon after the House assembled at 4 p.m.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The first day of the second-leg of the Budget Session failed to conduct normal business on Monday as the joint opposition created pandemonium inside the House by raising slogans against the government over rising prices of LPG cylinders and petroleum products.

Amid the din, the Lower House somehow managed to conduct little business like laying of papers with some women MPs getting the chance to speak on issues of women on International Women's Day. However, the proceedings were adjourned twice amid uproar by the Opposition.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the first adjournment of the House at 5 p.m. for the next two hours, before BJP member Rama Devi, who was on the chair then, announced the final adjournment for the day after a brief discussion as the uproar continued.

Opposition parties, as well as the former allies of the ruling BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Shiv Sena, took on the government on the issue of price hike issue.

Led by leaders from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK, the Opposition members approached the Speaker's podium raising "LPG ke daam wapas lo" (roll bak LPG price) and "Perol, diesel ke daam kam karo" (reduce the prices of petrol and diesel) slogans.

The NCP, RSP, J&K National Conference and other opposition leaders were also part of the move, but they chose only to stand from their respective seats.

Before announcing the final adjournment, Rama Devi requested the agitating parliamentarians to let the House discuss women's issues on International Women's Day, but the latter didn't pay any heed to her requests and kept on sloganeering.

After speeches of three-four women parliamentarians on women's issues, Rama Devi had to adjourn the House for the day.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had requested the opposition parties to dedicate the House proceedings to the women MPs, considering the celebration of Women's Day which was observed across the world on Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had then requested the opposition to support the House proceedings, saying it was dedicated to women MPs of the House for the day in view of the International Women's Day. "We should run the House and discuss issues related to women. A separate discussion on women is also acceptable," Joshi said.

Congress leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suggested giving reservation to women, requesting the government to come up with a resolution on it to honour the women.

Later, SAD leader and former Cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur asked how the women will run their homes amid price rise of LPG, petrol and diesel.

As the opposition continued the din, the Lok Sabha Speaker adjourned the House first for two hours till 7 p.m.

