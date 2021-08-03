LS adjourned after passing of Tribunals Reform Bill, 2021

This Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks to dissolve certain existing appellate bodies and transfer their functions (such as adjudication of appeals) to other existing judicial bodies, replacing the similar Ordinance promulgated in April 2021.

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Tuesday after the passage of the Tribunals Reform Bill, 2021, amid protest by the Opposition.

Soon after the House resumed at 4 pm after a third adjournment, Deputy Speaker Rajendra Agrawal allowed Sitharaman to introduce the Bill.

Speaking on the Bill, the Finance Minister said that it would have been better if the Opposition also participated in the discussion over this Bill and in the light of the judgement of the Supreme Court, the government had brought the Ordinance which has to be replaced with Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2021.

She also said that only because of urgency, the government had to resort to taking the Ordinance route. "Now when we want to bring a Bill, the Opposition has problems with it," she said, adding that all the clauses of this Bill were the same as they were in the Ordinance.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, objected that Bills are getting passed amid din, which is nothing but a serious encroachment on the judiciary.

The Revolutionary Socialist Party member, N.K. Premachandran, also said that the House is not in order and the Bill should not be passed amid din.

The Tribunals Reform Bill, 2021 Bill taken up for voting without discussion and was passed.

Later, the Deputy Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

On Tuesday, the proceedings of the House were disrupted thrice by the continuous ruckus by the Opposition members over the issues of inflation, Pegasus snoopgate and farm laws.

Earlier, when the House assembled at 11 am on Tuesday morning, the Opposition members started raising slogans against the government and some of them even came into the Well of the House, but Speaker Om Birla began the Question Hour as scheduled amid din wherein some of them were also displaying banners which continued throughout the day.

Despite the House being adjourned thrice on Tuesday, the government was able to get two Bills, namely the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 and the Tribunals Reform Bill, 2021, passed.

