LS adjourned sine die, Speaker says best session since 1952

Terming it most productive session since 1952, the Speaker said 36 Bills were passed in 37 sittings.

In his valedictory address, the Speaker said the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha sat for 280 hours from its beginning on June 17. "From June 17 to August 6, there were 37 sittings. The number of Bills passed is far more than the first Lok Sabha (1952)," Birla said.

The Bills passed included Motor Vehicle Amendments Bill, Triple talaq Bill, Wage Code Bill, Consumer protection Bills. The House also passed a resolution abrogating Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir special powers.

Terming that productivity of the House remained at 125 per cent, he said members were allowed to raise 1,066 issues during Zero Hour. On a single day, 161 members raised issues during Zero Hour, he said and added, only "few" members used to get the opportunity to speak on matters of public importance earlier. Birla said the House discussed the Budget for over 17 hours and sat for additional 70 hours. He thanked members of both treasury and opposition benches, officials and security staff for their cooperation. Birla said the session did not witness any obstruction. The Budget session that was scheduled to end on July 26 was extended till August 7.