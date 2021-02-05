LS likely to take up motion of thanks, budget discussion next week

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Lok Sabha, which witnessed repeated adjournments this week due to opposition protest on new farm laws, is likely to witness normal functioning from Monday with a broad understanding reached between the government and opposition to take up the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address on the day, government sources said.



They said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address on Tuesday.

The sources said that discussion on Union Budget is expected to start on Wednesday.

With the discussion on motion of thanks and union budget a priority for the government as also the passage of bills to replace four ordinances, sources said the government has agreed for a discussion concerning new farm laws after completing the legislative agenda.

The source said if the opposition continues its protest, the government is ready to pass the motion of thanks to the President's Address without discussion. (ANI)

