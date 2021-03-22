LS passes Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill

In reply to a debate, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, AG Kishan Reddy said, "No murder of democracy is taking place with the amendments in Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) bill. No right has been taken away from the Delhi government neither any new right has been given to the Lieutenant Governor."

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"This amendment only seeks to remove ambiguities in governance and is in line with court judgments and it will enhance accountability," Reddy said.

Participating in the debate, Congress's Manish Tewari said, "The problem with the BJP is that their stand changes on the side they are seated in Parliament."

Tewari pointed out that former Home Minister L.K. Advani had talked about granting full statehood of Delhi except areas falling under New Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party MP, Bhagwant Mann said that the union government is encroaching upon the powers of an elected state government and thanked the parties who opposed the Bill.

After the passing of the bill, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Passage of GNCTD amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people."

--IANS

ssb/ash