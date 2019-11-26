LS passes NID Amendment Bill

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Tuesday unanimously passed the National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which declares the four National Institutes of Design (NID) in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Haryana as institutions of national importance.

These institutes are currently registered as Societies under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and do not have the power to grant degrees or diplomas. On being declared institutions of national importance, they will be able to grant degrees and diplomas.

Moreover, the Bill, which seeks amendment in the National Institute of Design Act, 2014, will help these four NID institutes to become socially inclusive and address the needs of design in various sectors including agriculture, health care, and transportation. The Bill will now need President's assent before becoming an Act as it has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha during monsoon session in August. Replying to the debate, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Prakash, who had earlier moved the Bill in the Lower House for its consideration and passage, said these institutions will impart skills in the field of design to the students. rak/prs