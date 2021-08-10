LS passes two Ayush Bills without discussion

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day after the passage of two Bills -- the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -- without discussion amid Opposition protests on Tuesday.

Introduced by Union Ayush Minister Sarbanda Sonwal on Monday, the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 aims to amend the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020, while the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 aims to amend the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020.

Both the Bills have already been passed by the Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday also passed the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill 2021 after a marathon debate which lasted for five hours and 55 minutes.

This Bill, known as the OBC Bill, was passed by two-third majority and all statutory resolutions were negated.

It aims to restore the power that allowed states and Union Territories (UTs) to make their own Other Backward Class (OBC) lists.

This is the only Bill which has been passed by the Lower House during the ongoing Monsoon Session after a proper discussion.

