LS, RS TV channels merged into Sansad TV

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The government on Tuesday said that it has merged two Parliament channels -- Lok Sabha TV and the Rajya Sabha TV, which will now be called Sansad TV.

The government also said that retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sansad TV for a period of one year or until further orders, whichever is earlier.