LS Speaker congratulates PM Modi for being decorated with UAE's highest civilian honour

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being awarded the 'Order of Zayed', the highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates.

In his congratulatory letter, Birla said: "The entire country is feeling proud with the Prime Minister being honoured by the United Arab Emirates' highest civilian award the 'Order of Zayed."

Birla said that it is also an honour for India and its 130 crore citizens. He noted that thanks to Prime Minister Modi's efficient leadership, the image of India has been established worldwide as a strong, stable and courageous nation."A new chapter has been started in the relations between the two countries with the honouring of Prime Minister Modi with this prestigious highest civilian honour," said Birla.Hoping that this would help in strengthening the cultural and trade ties between the two countries, he said: "It clearly reflects the growing trust between the two countries and the recognition of India's all-inclusive vision throughout the world."Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday conferred the UAE's highest civilian award 'Order of Zayed' on Prime Minister Modi.The award, which is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, acquires special significance as it is being awarded to Modi in the birth centenary year of Sheikh Zayed. (ANI)