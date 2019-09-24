LS Speaker to lead Indian delegation to Commonwealth parliamentary conference

New Delhi, [India], Sept 24 (ANI): An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference being held in Uganda's capital Kampala from September 22 to 29.

The conference will also be attended by presiding officers and secretaries from state legislatures from India who are members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

The delegation will also include MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Roopa Ganguly, L. Hanumanthaiah and Aparajita Sarangi apart from Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava.An official release said that during the visit, the Speaker will hold bilateral meetings with the top leadership of Uganda and his counterparts from other commonwealth countries and discuss matters of mutual interest and parliamentary cooperation.Ten workshops will be held during the conference and Birla will be the lead speaker in some of them.The executive committee of CPA will hold a meeting in the course of conference which will be also be attended by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami and Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal.Earlier Sarangi and Ganguly attended the meeting of "Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) steering committee".Sarangi was also the discussion leader at the CWP conference session on `Importance of Mentoring for New Parliamentarians' and the workshop entitled `Strategies to deal with Youth and Unemployment'.The Lok Sabha Speaker and Indian parliamentary delegation will also interact with the Indian diaspora during their stay in Uganda. (ANI)