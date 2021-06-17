LS Speaker urges MPs to share details of significant COVID-19 relief work

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has written to members of the House to share their "stellar work" and experiences while providing relief to people during the recent surge in COVID-19 cases so that best practices can be developed national level to deal with such situations.



The MPs would also be able to share their views on tackling COVID-19 in the upcoming session of parliament.

"The need of the hour is to share your stellar work and experiences with the entire country so that we are able to develop best practices at the national level to deal with such situation," the letter said.

"I request you to share with my office details of all the significant work you have done in your constituency. This will inspire not only the representatives of democratic institutions but all citizens desirous of serving humanity. You would also be able to share your views in the upcoming session of parliament," it added.

The Speaker noted that the second wave of COVID-19 was "highly infectious and devastating".

"It had affected lakhs of people. Many had to be admitted in hospitals and a large number of families have lost their dear ones. Some of our colleagues too succumbed to it. As public representatives it is our duty to stand by our people and help them in every respect," the Speaker said.

He lauded MPs for their spirit to serve humanity and to generate awareness among citizens about vaccination.

Birla also extended his whole-hearted cooperation to MPs "in these difficult times". "I firmly believe that if we come together and work unitedly and diligently, it would help to overcome this crisis," he said. (ANI)

