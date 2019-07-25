LS takes up discussion on Triple Talaq Bill; Prasad says it is for dignity of women

New Delhi, July 25 (ANI): The Triple Talaq Bill was taken up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Thursday with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urging the House to pass it unanimously as it was a matter of "justice, respect and dignity of women" and not of politics and religion.

Prasad said that twenty Muslim countries had laws to regulate instant triple talaq and why should a secular country like India not have it.



The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace an ordinance brought earlier by the government.

Prasad said the Bill has safeguards that a complaint can be filed by a woman and her relatives, there was a scope of compromise and bail can be given by a magistrate after hearing the complainant woman.

He said 345 cases have been reported in the media since the Supreme Court held triple talaq unconstitutional.

Citing instances, he said instant triple talaq was being given on flimsy grounds.

"Should they (Muslim women) hang the Supreme Court verdict in their homes?" he asked.

Prasad urged the members to not look at the Bill from a political prism.

"It is a matter of justice and humanity. It is not of politics or religion but of justice, respect and dignity of women," he said. (ANI)

