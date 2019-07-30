LS takes up wages code Bill; Gangwar says it will provide right to minimum wage

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up a bill to codify provisions of four existing laws to provide legislative protection of minimum wage to the entire workforce.

The Code on Wages Bill, 2019 was moved for consideration and passage by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who said that the bill will ensure the legal right of a minimum wage to all workers including those in the unorganised sector such as domestic workers and those working in eateries.



The Minister said the government was keen on timely payment of wages including in monthly, weekly and daily modes.

He said monthly payment should be made by the 7th of next month, weekly payment on the last day of the week and daily payment the same day.

Gangwar said the government had held consultations with various stakeholders before bringing the bill.

The bill seeks to subsume relevant provisions of The Minimum Wages Act, 1948, Payment of Wages Act 1936, Payment of Bonus Act Act, 1965 and Equal Remuneration Act 1976. (ANI)

