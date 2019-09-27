Lt Col of Indian Army killed in Bhutan chopper crash

The single-engine Cheetah helicopter, which had taken off from Khirmu in Arunachal Pradesh, crashed around 1 pm in Yonphulla in eastern Bhutan. It was headed to Yonphulla with two pilots on board.

The Army said there were no survivors in the crash. The deceased Indian Army officer has been identified as Lt Col Rajneesh Parmar of Army Aviation Corps and his co-pilot was Captain Kalzang Wangdi of the Royal Bhutan Army.

"Indian Army undertakes training of pilots also," said the Army in a statement.

"The helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 p.m," said an official. The wreckage was located after a ground search and rescue operation launched immediately from Yonphulla.